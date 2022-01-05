UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To District Admn For Organizing Successful Family Festival

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Tributes paid to District Admn for organizing successful Family festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association has organized a function to pay homage to the officers of district administration for organizing a successful Family Festival at Rani Bagh.

The Association's office bearers presented shields to the officers and officials of the district administration while gifts of Sindhi Topi and Ajrak were also given to them.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Additional Commissioner Sayed Sajjad Haider, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC Lal Dino Mangi, Qaim Akbar Namai and other officers were attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Association's president, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that recreational activities were stagnant in Hyderabad since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

It is a commendable step that the administration has organized a family festival to provide full entertainment to the masses.

The citizens of Hyderabad are hardworking and loving but unfortunately, there are not as many entertainment opportunities here as there are in other cities of the country, Shah said and added that in such a situation, the district administration organized a family festival and provided entertainment opportunities to the people.

