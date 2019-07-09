UrduPoint.com
Tributes Paid To Fatima Jinnah On Eve Of Her 52nd Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Tributes paid to Fatima Jinnah on eve of her 52nd death anniversary

Women activists paid tributes to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on the eve of her 52nd death anniversary here Tuesday

Women activists paid tributes to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on the eve of her 52nd death anniversary here Tuesday.

Talking to APP, they said Fatima Jinnah heralded a new era of active women involvement in the national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.

"She was a personality who brought together all pro-democracy forces on a single platform and made the world understand that democracy and Pakistan are two sides of a single coin," Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Mehnaz Rehman said.

Reminding that she set a precedence in the country whereby people from cross sections of the society came together under her leadership for the cause of democracy, the senior activist said this was a milestone in itself for proponents of women movement.

"Madr e Millat and her support base comprising masses made it evident that Pakistan created through the power of vote must have a democratic set up and not an autocratic one," said Fatema Baksh associated with a private university.

To a query, she said after Begum Muhammad Ali Johar she was one of the most prominent muslim women to join active politics in the sub- continent.

Dr Farhat Naz Rehman, a scholar and researcher said present day women in the country were indebted to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for setting a precedence and inculcating a confidence among them.

"Infact she rejuvenated confidence among Pakistani women as well as those from the marginalized sections about their capacities and capabilities," said Dr Farhat Naz.

She said it was incumbent upon all political forces of the country not to ignore the values instilled by the founders of the country and their comrades.

"True spirit of democracy must be revived and democratic values must practiced in its truest sense," said the senior scholar.

Earlier, in the day Mazar e Quaid e Azam Management board arranged recitation of the Holy Quran at the site while citizens in general and activists belonging to different groups also visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.

