Tributes Paid To Female Health Workers On International Women’s Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Rich tributes were paid to the role of women in every sphere of life including public health here on Friday at an event held in connection with International Women Day at Emergency Response Unit (ERU) in Peshawar.
Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair was the chief on this occasion.
The event was organized by Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) Peshawar.
The event was also attended by Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeshan Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir, officials of district administration and health department, representatives of UNICEF, WHO and NSTOP, officials of EOC and DEOC as well as frontline female health workers.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair thanked the organizers for arranging the event to commemorate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to honoring the contributions of women to society especially in the field of public health.
He said that women play a key role in each and every sphere of life and their services and efforts should be acknowledged and appreciated at all levels.
He acknowledged that the key role of women in all walks of human life is being recognized both in islam and in Pashtun culture, adding that it is our responsibility to ensure the provision of these rights to the women so that they may be able to render their services to their full potential. Appreciating the role of frontline health workers in polio eradication, he said that as a result of the hard work, matchless sacrifices and strong commitment of polio workers, we will be able to protect our future generations from the crippling disease of polio.
Deputy Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Muhammad Zeeshan thanked Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and other distinguished guests for taking time out of their busy schedule to participate in the event.
He said that we have gathered here today to recognize and pay rich tributes to the untiring efforts, matchless sacrifices and strong resolve of our female health workers who have been at the forefront of the polio eradication program.
Referring to the role of women in Polio eradication program, he said that women have always been on the frontlines of polio eradication efforts in different roles while serving as healthcare workers, vaccinators, community leaders and at the programmatic level, adding that thousands of frontline female health workers are rendering their selfless services in this program in chilling cold, sizzling heat as well as in the hilly terrains across the province.
The event was also addressed by the officials of district administration and health department who highly appreciated the role of female health workers in the eradication of polio virus.
The event concluded with the distribution of shields and certificates among female frontline workers for their hard work and exceptional performance in polio eradication efforts.
