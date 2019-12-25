UrduPoint.com
Tributes Paid To JI IOK Martyred Leader

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kshmir (AJK) leaders Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Pervez Ahmad Shah have paid rich tributes to the martyred leader of Jamaat-e-Islami occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Butt, at Allahabad jail in Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party's Vice President Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement said killing of political activist was the worst kind of state terrorism. He maintained that that the Kashmiri people were facing such tyranny from last three decades.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rahmani said subjecting Kashmiri political prisoners to mental and physical torture was the predetermined policy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah. Paying tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Aijaz Rehmani said Butt was a man of great intellect and justice.

Democratic Political Movement Vice Chairman, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah in his statement while paying rich tributes to the martyred leader said that India would not succeed in breaking the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom through such killings.

