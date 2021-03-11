UrduPoint.com
Tributes Paid To K H Khurshid On 33rd Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Tributes paid to K H Khurshid on 33rd death anniversary

The 33rd death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and a founder leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H.Khrsheed commemorated with due solemnity & reverence here on Thursday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The 33rd death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and a founder leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H.Khrsheed commemorated with due solemnity & reverence here on Thursday.

The concluding ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed Hassan Khursheed was held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis-Muzaffarabad today where Quran Khawani was held besides a special function to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

Speakers including AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, JKLL President Manzoor Qadir, Mir Abdul Lateef, Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman and AJK minister for food Syed Shoukat Ali Shah while addressing the ceremony paid tributes to the departed Kashmir leader for his life-time services to the Kashmir cause comprising the ultimate goal of the achievement of Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Participants from across AJK and various parts of Pakistan visited the mazar to offer prayers for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom struggle and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan.

Contingents of the JKLL leaders and workers as well as several other party activists and members of all segments of the civil society also attended the concluding ceremony. They placed wreath and offer fateha for the departed soul.

Speakers paid tributes to K.H. Khurshid, also the Secretary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam for his life-time meritorious services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination.

Reiterating to continue the mission of late K.H. Khursheed, speakers said that India could not win the hearts of Jammu Kashmir people despite initiating various measures.

Speakers recalled that international community had admitted the fact that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was basically key to the emergence of everlasting peace in the region besides for the long-lasting socio-economic progress and prosperity in South Asia, they added.

Addressing a ceremony held in Mirpur under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Free Media Association, speakers said that best way to pay tributes to late K.H.Khursheed, was to perpetuate the ideology primarily based on the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through liberation of IIOJK from Indian yoke and the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination acknowledged by the international community through the UN resolutions.

Speakers said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir shall have to support and continue the ideology and mission of late K.H.Khursheed in all circumstances to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success. They called for early settlement of Kashmir issue entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on this occasion, PPP AJK Chapter President Munir Hussain Ch. Advocate said Jammu & Kashmir issue should be settled in line with the recognized resolutions of the United Nations which clearly spoke of the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people.

Muneer said that late K.H.Khurshid rendered great services for the cause of Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of K.H.Khurshid and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

