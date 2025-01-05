Tributes paid to Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has said that on January 5, we reiterate our commitment to supporting the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. This day commemorates the historic resolution passed by the United Nations in 1949, which granted the Kashmiri people the right to determine their political future.

In a message, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the Kashmiri people have been struggling for their fundamental rights for the past several decades.

She said that their sacrifices are a symbol of the struggle for peace, justice and human rights for the entire world.

She demanded that the international community, the United Nations and human rights institutions take effective steps to ensure that the Kashmiri people get their rights. We pray that the Kashmiri people will soon get their rights and be able to live their lives in peace, she added.