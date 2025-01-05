Tributes Paid To Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has said that on January 5, we reiterate our commitment to supporting the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. This day commemorates the historic resolution passed by the United Nations in 1949, which granted the Kashmiri people the right to determine their political future.
In a message, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the Kashmiri people have been struggling for their fundamental rights for the past several decades.
She said that their sacrifices are a symbol of the struggle for peace, justice and human rights for the entire world.
She demanded that the international community, the United Nations and human rights institutions take effective steps to ensure that the Kashmiri people get their rights. We pray that the Kashmiri people will soon get their rights and be able to live their lives in peace, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for killing wife2 minutes ago
-
5th death anniversary of writer Hameed Sindhi observed2 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
PM youth empowerment program to open gates of employment in Pakistan: Rana Mashood2 minutes ago
-
CNG stations in KP to remain closed on Sundays and Mondays12 minutes ago
-
Provincial government pledges full support for Type-D hospital Havelian12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals, arrests injured motorcycle thief12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 33 lawbreakers22 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO distributes emergency 'Tool Kit's to strengthen disaster preparedness in Sanghar22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi, strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan: Amb ..22 minutes ago
-
World must fulfill its promises to Kashmiri people in IIOJK: Bilawal22 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to honor PhD, MPhil graduates of Sindh University42 minutes ago