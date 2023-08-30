Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

Glowing tributes were paid to legendary journalist, writer and humorist Sajid Ali Sajid at a reception held at the Karachi Press Club here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Glowing tributes were paid to legendary journalist, writer and humorist Sajid Ali Sajid at a reception held at the Karachi Press Club here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Society to honour Sajid's illustrious career.

Former Pakistan test spinner and cricket administrator Iqbal Qasim lauded Sajid's versatility as a reporter, writer and speechwriter.

He expressed surprise at learning of Sajid's diverse talents, noting he wrote speeches for former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and President Pervez Musharraf while working at KESC, and contributed to ptv programs like 50/50.

He said Sajid's writings had a great impact on readers and tv viewers, recalling his articles in the urdu cricket magazine Akhbar-e-Watan in the 1980s that impressed him deeply.

Senior journalist Qamarullah Chaudhry said Sajid demonstrated true wisdom and vision as an exceptional all-round journalist, reaching excellence in the field. "He deserves high accolades," Chaudhry remarked.

Veteran sports journalist Majid Bhatti praised Sajid's tremendous contribution in both print and electronic media.

He said many rising sports journalists benefited from Sajid's guidance and patronage over the years.

Syed Nasar Iqbal, another senior sports reporter, described Sajid as an institution in himself when it comes to journalism.

Ehsan Qureshi, co-host of the event, credited Sajid for launching his career in daily journalism and steering him towards sports reporting at the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Karachi Press Club Secretary Shoaib Ahmed held up Sajid as an example for young journalists to emulate.

In his speech, Sajid gave an overview of his prolific career as a reporter, writer, translator, TV playwright and speechwriter.

He amused the audience by recalling how, during Pakistan's 1979 tour of India, some fake letters he wrote under the Names of two Pakistani cricket legends created controversy after being published as real in Indian media.

Host Sattar Javed recalled that it was Sajid, who introduced him in journalism and it was his guidance and teaching that helped him to develop his acumen which benefited him greatly.

The reception concluded with praise for Sajid's tireless contributions to Pakistani journalism over the decades.

Attendees included KPC ex-President Maqsood Yousufi, Prof Tausif Ahmed Khan, Zahid Hussain, Ahmed Bakhsh, veteran photojournalist Zafar Ahmed, Rashid Latif and Abrar Bukhtiar & others.