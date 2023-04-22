UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To Martyred Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered at Police Line Headquarters here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha, Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior police officers and jawans offered Eid prayers.

The tributes were paid to martyred policemen.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of martyred policemen. The martyrs are the pride of the department who sacrificed their lives for the bright and peaceful future of the nation and enhanced the prestige and respect of the department.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani met and intermingled with the police officers and jawans.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali lauded police officers and jawans for performing excellent security duties on Eid.

He emphasized that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

