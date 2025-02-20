Tributes Paid To Martyred Policemen, Ghazis
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Office Rawalpindi Region here on Thursday organized a grand ceremony to pay tributes to the eternal sacrifices of the police martyrs and ghazis of Rawalpindi Region.
The ceremony was organized in accordance with the orders of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, ADIG, families of the martyrs and ghazis.
In recognition of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, their heirs were given gold medals and the ghazis were given silver medals.
The purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge the sacrifices of the brave sons who ensured the safety of the public by sacrificing their lives and demonstrating bravery.
The RPO, while addressing the participants, said, “The police martyrs and ghazis are our pride, their sacrifices are a beacon of light for us, we consider the heirs of our martyrs and ghazis as part of our family and we are taking all possible steps for their welfare.
If the heirs of the martyrs or ghazis face any kind of problems, our doors are always open for them.”
He further said that the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and will continue to provide all possible help to their families.
At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, and the resolve was reiterated that the police force will always remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis and give top priority to the welfare and well-being of their families.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rwp police to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches4 minutes ago
-
4000 Multan students get degrees at 14th VUP convocation4 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to martyred policemen, ghazis4 minutes ago
-
IBA, SALU launches Tree Plantation Drive to combat climate change4 minutes ago
-
NAB signs six strategic MoUs with private educational, medical institutions to support employees4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi visits H-11 Khidmat Markaz, emphasizes citizen services4 minutes ago
-
Special Polio vaccination campaign in high-risk UCs from Feb 2214 minutes ago
-
87 police Jawan suspended in duty negligence by SPP Larkana14 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot to resolve revenue-related issues14 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 60 couples to be held in Hyderabad on Fe 2114 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat24 minutes ago
-
Capital on alert: ICT admin teams mobilize as rains lash city24 minutes ago