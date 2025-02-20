Tributes paid to martyred policemen, ghazis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Office Rawalpindi Region here on Thursday organized a grand ceremony to pay tributes to the eternal sacrifices of the police martyrs and ghazis of Rawalpindi Region.

The ceremony was organized in accordance with the orders of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, ADIG, families of the martyrs and ghazis.

In recognition of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, their heirs were given gold medals and the ghazis were given silver medals.

The purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge the sacrifices of the brave sons who ensured the safety of the public by sacrificing their lives and demonstrating bravery.

The RPO, while addressing the participants, said, “The police martyrs and ghazis are our pride, their sacrifices are a beacon of light for us, we consider the heirs of our martyrs and ghazis as part of our family and we are taking all possible steps for their welfare.

If the heirs of the martyrs or ghazis face any kind of problems, our doors are always open for them.”

He further said that the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and will continue to provide all possible help to their families.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, and the resolve was reiterated that the police force will always remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis and give top priority to the welfare and well-being of their families.