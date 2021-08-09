UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Tributes paid to Mashali Mohalla, Srinagar, martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Mashali Mohalla, Srinagar on their 31st anniversary in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces killed nine people on August 6, 1990 at Mashali Mohalla Hawal, in Srinagar.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement said that since then, every year these families stage peaceful-sit in only to seek stringent punishment for the guilty responsible for the innocent killings while 31 years on, justice continues to be delayed.

International Forum for Justice, Human Rights JK, Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has started the fight for justice and filed a petition with State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

In the petition, Untoo sought report regarding the court martial conducted regarding the case in which commandant BSF 75th Bn and his men shot nine innocent civilians in cold blood in Mashalli Mohllah,, Untoo, who heads the rights group, International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK said court martial proceedings against erring forces were ordered to hoodwink the people and families of victims in particular.

"During last three decades court martial were ordered against Indian army and Paramilitary Border Security Forces personnel for their involvement in killing of innocent persons, but no one knows about the present status of such court martial proceedings.

Untoo said he had sought the present status report of the case through State Human Rights Commission but BSF never came up with proper details. "There are number of instances when court martial proceedings were ordered against Indian army and BSF troopers for their involvement in killings of innocent Kashmir people.

Court Martial proceedings were ordered against one army officer General G D S Bakhshi for killing of more than 20 innocent people on January 27, 1994 in Kupwara Massacre FIR vide number 19/1994 stands registered against the officer but nobody knows the present status of the case," he added.

He urged the international human rights organisations to take note of the grave injustices and human rights violations in the disputed territory and force India to put and end to the rights violations and deliver justice to the victims.

