Tributes paid to Mirwaiz Farooq, Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Rich tributes continue to pour in for Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary, today.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the sacrifices of these great martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

Iqbal said the history stands witness to the fact that the nations, which stood steadfast and committed to their cause have achieved their cherished goal by winning the battle against oppressors. He said that the tradition of remembering martyrs is something that rejuvenates Kashmiris’ pro-freedom spirit.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman said that the path to freedom is always filled with thorns and hardships. He expressed the hope that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their right to self-determination as acknowledged the United Nations.

He said the world cannot turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and people’s legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements Hurriyat leaders said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will never forget the immense sacrifices of martyrs like Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal, who laid down their lives for the just cause of Kashmir’s freedom. The leaders said that affirmed that Kashmiris remain steadfast in their pledge to carry forward the mission of these brave leaders.

Unidentified gunmen had shot dead Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq at his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Twelve years later on May 21 in 2002, unknown attackers had assassinated Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar.