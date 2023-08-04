Tributes paid to police martyrs on "Youm e Shuhada"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the province the district police of Kohat and Karak on Friday observed August 04 as the "Youm e Shuhada" (martyrs' day) and paid tribute to their martyrs.

A ceremony was held at Town Hall in district Karak wherein Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, SP investigation, DSP headquarters, Assistant Commissioners, Ulema and local elders and families of martyrs were present.

The Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Zaib presented a great tribute to the police martyrs and expressed sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said the peace in the country was prevailing due to sacrifices of the martyrs of police and security forces and they were the real heroes of the nation.

He said that the whole nation and police department own the families of martyrs and consider them as their own family.

Later he distributed prizes and packages to children of the martyrs while renowned religious scholar Maulan Abdul Gahoof highlighted the Islamic point of view about the martyrs and prayed for peace, prosperity and development of the country.