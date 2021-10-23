UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) At Consulate Seminar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 11:25 PM

Speakers at a seminar, organized by Pakistani consulate in NewYork on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, paid glowing tributes to Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) whose life was a beacon of light for the whole humanity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar, organized by Pakistani consulate in NewYork on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, paid glowing tributes to Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) whose life was a beacon of light for the whole humanity.

They told the gathering of the members of Pakistani community, presided over by Consul General Ayesha Ali, that the prophet of islam was a man of virtue and a perfect model in all aspects of life.

The speakers included religious scholars Taswar Hussain Gilani and Syed Istawar Naqvi.

A number of Naats were recited at the event that inspired men, women and young people attending the function.

Consul General Ayesha Ali thanked the participants, highlighting the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and called for following his footsteps.

The Pakistani community members appreciated the efforts for organizing the seminar.

Later, participants also offered prayers.

