Tributes Paid To Quaid-e-Azam On His Birth Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:44 PM

Speakers paid glowing tributes to Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary and termed him a great leader of the modern era who changed world's geography through a peaceful legal and constitutional struggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers paid glowing tributes to Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary and termed him a great leader of the modern era who changed world's geography through a peaceful legal and constitutional struggle.

The speakers expressed these views during Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary function at Dir Upper on Thursday. The function was attended besides others by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dir Upper, Obaidur Rehman Dogar, DPO Mian Naseeb Jan, parents, elders and civil society members in large number. Birth Anniversary's cake of the legendary leader who had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 on world map, was also cut on this occasion.

Assistant Commissioner said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a towering personality, who changed the world and subcontinent's geography through peaceful legal and constitutional struggle despite strong resistance from adversaries.

Quaid-e-Azam has a great love for people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he came here on three different occasions including as Governor General of Pakistan in 1948 and addressed people of KP, tribesmen of erstwhile Fata and students of Islamia College Peshawar, stressing on them to work tirelessly for the country.

He called for strict adherence to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make the country forward on road to progress and development to achieve a developed nation status among comity of nation by strictly following his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

On this occasion, the students presented different programmes including tableaus and sang national songs that was warmly applauded by the audience. On the occasion, special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country were also held.

