Tributes Paid To Resilient Kashmiri Women

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Speakers at a seminar, marking the International Women’s Day, paid rich tributes to Kashmiri women for their resilience in advancing the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right to self-determination.

The seminar titled “Speak My Pain” was organized by Institute of Dialogue Development and Diplomatic Studies on Friday in Garri Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, which among others was attended by teachers, students and community leaders.

According to press statement received here, the speakers highlighted the plight of Kashmiri women and their role in odd hours of the ongoing movement.

They also underlined the importance of representing the pain of these struggling women who are icon of the resilience, patience and courage.

The speakers demanded the release of Kashmiri women including Asia Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi, who are currently detained in the Tihar Jail, adding the women of the Kashmir were worst victim of Indian state terrorism.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Principal of the Women’s College Garri Dupatta Prof Sameena, Dr Aisha Zaffar, Ameesha Mumtaz, Miss Furhanda Butt, Haleema Rehmat and Dr. Waleed Rasool.

