Tributes Paid To Scientists, Forces, Leaders On Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,, calling May 28 a historic and unforgettable day in the life of the country.
In message issued here on Wednesday, the VC remarked that on this day, Pakistan emerged as an unbreakable force against enemy aggression by becoming a nuclear power — a moment that not only demonstrated military strength but also reflected national unity, resolve, pride, and scientific advancement.
He paid tribute to the scientists, armed forces, and national leadership whose sacrifices and vision made Pakistan’s nuclear program a reality.
“When intentions are pure and the nation stands united, no power on earth can block its path.
Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of self-respect, self-reliance, and unwavering national dignity,” Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah said.
He further noted that Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us to stand tall in the face of challenges, to never bow to adversity, and to work with unwavering commitment to make Pakistan self-reliant in every sphere of life.
“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date it is a pledge that we will never compromise on our sovereignty and that through the power of knowledge and research, we will elevate Pakistan to the ranks of developed nations,” he added.
He also said, “our university’s vision is not confined to agricultural sciences alone; it also encompasses national progress, self-sufficiency, and scientific independence.”
