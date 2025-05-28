Open Menu

Tributes Paid To Scientists, Forces, Leaders On Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Tributes paid to scientists, forces, leaders on Youm-e-Takbeer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,, calling May 28 a historic and unforgettable day in the life of the country.

In message issued here on Wednesday, the VC remarked that on this day, Pakistan emerged as an unbreakable force against enemy aggression by becoming a nuclear power — a moment that not only demonstrated military strength but also reflected national unity, resolve, pride, and scientific advancement.

He paid tribute to the scientists, armed forces, and national leadership whose sacrifices and vision made Pakistan’s nuclear program a reality.

“When intentions are pure and the nation stands united, no power on earth can block its path.

Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of self-respect, self-reliance, and unwavering national dignity,” Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah said.

He further noted that Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us to stand tall in the face of challenges, to never bow to adversity, and to work with unwavering commitment to make Pakistan self-reliant in every sphere of life.

“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date it is a pledge that we will never compromise on our sovereignty and that through the power of knowledge and research, we will elevate Pakistan to the ranks of developed nations,” he added.

He also said, “our university’s vision is not confined to agricultural sciences alone; it also encompasses national progress, self-sufficiency, and scientific independence.”

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

2 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zea ..

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

7 minutes ago
 TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan wit ..

TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..

9 minutes ago
 60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethra ..

60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

16 minutes ago
 Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversif ..

Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..

16 minutes ago
 'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unv ..

'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit

32 minutes ago
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advis ..

UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting

32 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revi ..

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands

47 minutes ago
 'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates glob ..

'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy

47 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit session urges content creators t ..

Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day

1 hour ago
 SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licenc ..

SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan