Tributes Paid To Senior Journalist Ahfaz Ur Rahman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Tributes paid to senior journalist Ahfaz ur Rahman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Tributes poured in from different parts of the country and by people from different walks of life for one of the most accomplished writer and journalists of the country Ahfaz ur Rehman, who passed away at a local hospital here early Sunday morning.

Also a well respected trade unionist and an undisputed leader of the journalists' community, Rehman had been suffering from cancer for quite some time but on sheer basis of strong will continued working for a daily and latter contributed as one of its editorial board member.

Members and office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) along with their counterparts belonging to Karachi Union of Journalists expressing their grief for losing a senior colleague hoped that juniors would focus on defending the cause of justice and protection of the rights of public in general and also of the community itself.

Ahfaz ur Rehman was cited to be thorough professional who had a vision and determination to uphold the values cherished by greats like Nisar Usmani, Minhaj Barna, Ahmed Ali Khan and other committed journalists.

Leaving behind his wife Mehnaz Rehman, who herself is an equally committed human rights defender, besides a son and daughter, the late journalist was laid to rest this evening amidst the presence of his closest friends and family members.

