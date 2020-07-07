UrduPoint.com
Tributes Paid To Services Of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Tributes paid to services of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday paid glowing tributes to the services of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, who had offered supreme sacrifice of his life for the defense of the motherland.

Paying homage to Captain Colonel Sher Khan on his martyrdom anniversary in the State's metropolis late Monday, the Prime Minister said that Shaheed Colonel Sheir Khan and his companions had laid down their precious lives for the defense of the motherland and their sacrifices will always remain a guideline and strong source of inspirations for the coming generations.

Haider said that even enemy had admitted their velour and courage demonstrated by them during the war in defense of the motherland.

He underlined the need for demonstrating the same spirit by the nation and absolute strength and courage for the defense of the country.

