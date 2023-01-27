UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To Shaheed Malik Saad, Others On 16th Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Tributes paid to Shaheed Malik Saad, others on 16th martyrdom anniversary

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The police officers and people from different walks of life paid respect and tribute to Shaheed DIG Malik Saad on his 16th martyrdom anniversary at the grave of Ghalm Banda here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer Kohat, Dar Ali Khattak, DPO Abdur Rauf Qaisarani, DSP Headquarters, Shahid Adnan, the son of Malik Saad, Malik Salam Khan including the police staff and people from all walks of life attended the special function at the grave of Shaheed Malik Saad to pay homage to the martyrs of the deadly Dhaki Dalgaran suicide attack on 27th January 2007.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police offered a salute to the grave of Shaheed Malik Saad and laid floral wreaths at the martyr's grave.

The participants of the function offered Fateha and prayed for a high place in heaven for the departed soul of the martyrs.

RPO Dar Ali Khattak paid glowing tributes to the services of Malik Saad and other martyrs who rendered their lives in the line of duty while inspecting security arrangements for mourning processions at Dhaki Dalgaran in Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

He said the services of the martyrs for the cause of the nation will always be remembered adding that Malik Saad and others who embraced martyrdom on that day were indeed the brave sons of the nation.

