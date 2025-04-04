Tributes Pour In For Zulfikar Ali Bhutto On His 46th Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Today, Pakistanis commemorated the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country's ninth Prime Minister. Bhutto, who played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's history, was executed on April 4, 1979.
MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in his statement on Friday said that Bhutto's legacy is remembered for his progressive policies, including the nationalization of key industries and the introduction of land reforms. His government also played a crucial role in the development of Pakistan's nuclear program.
He said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), founded by Bhutto, has been at the forefront of paying tributes to their beloved leader.
Party leaders and workers have been visiting Bhutto's mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, to offer prayers and lay floral wreaths.
Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to his grandfather, saying that Bhutto's sacrifice would never be forgotten. He reiterated the party's commitment to continuing Bhutto's mission of promoting democracy, social justice, and human rights.
As the nation remembers Bhutto's contributions to Pakistan's history, his legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more just and equitable society.
