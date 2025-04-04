Open Menu

Tributes Pour In For Zulfikar Ali Bhutto On His 46th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Tributes pour in for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Today, Pakistanis commemorated the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country's ninth Prime Minister. Bhutto, who played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's history, was executed on April 4, 1979.

MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in his statement on Friday said that Bhutto's legacy is remembered for his progressive policies, including the nationalization of key industries and the introduction of land reforms. His government also played a crucial role in the development of Pakistan's nuclear program.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), founded by Bhutto, has been at the forefront of paying tributes to their beloved leader.

Party leaders and workers have been visiting Bhutto's mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, to offer prayers and lay floral wreaths.

Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to his grandfather, saying that Bhutto's sacrifice would never be forgotten. He reiterated the party's commitment to continuing Bhutto's mission of promoting democracy, social justice, and human rights.

As the nation remembers Bhutto's contributions to Pakistan's history, his legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more just and equitable society.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

31 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

1 hour ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

1 hour ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

2 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

2 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

3 hours ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

3 hours ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

3 hours ago
 Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan