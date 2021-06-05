Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform to deepen mutual trust, cooperation

UrduPoint.com
The China-Pakistan and Afghan Foreign Ministers Dialogue has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The China-Pakistan and Afghan Foreign Ministers Dialogue has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Saturday.

The Fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue on Afghanistan's Peace and Reconciliation Process was held via video link on June 3.

Since the establishment of the dialogue mechanism, remarkable results have been achieved, a series of important consensus have been reached and implemented, high-level communication and practical cooperation among the three countries have been promoted, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the forum has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation.

Currently, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan is being accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan has been challenged, armed conflicts and terrorist activities have become increasingly frequent, and the security and stability of Afghanistan and the region are facing new challenges.

In this situation, strengthening communication and cooperation among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan can promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in the direction of meeting the common interests of Afghanistan and other countries in the region, he added.

He opined that the dialogue among foreign ministers of the tree countries has sent out four important signals: First, early cease-fire, end to violence, and effective promotion of the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan should be achieved.

Second, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner, so as to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and prevent the return of terrorist activities.

Third, the solution to the Afghan problem should fully embody the "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" principle. Afghanistan should become an independent, sovereign and neutral country, pursue a moderate Muslim policy, and live in harmony with other countries, especially neighboring countries.

Fourth, the three sides are willing to explore effective ways of cooperation and promote the substantive extension of Belt and Road cooperation towards Afghanistan, so as to better benefit the local people.

