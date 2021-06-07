UrduPoint.com
Trilateral FMs Dialogue Becomes Important Platform To Deepen Mutual Trust, Cooperation: Cheng Xizhong

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform to deepen mutual trust, cooperation: Cheng Xizhong

The China-Pakistan-Afghan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, said Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former defence attache in the South Asian countries

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The China-Pakistan-Afghan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, said Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former defence attache in the South Asian countries.

The Fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue on Afghanistan's Peace and Reconciliation Process was held via video link on June 3.

"Since the establishment of the dialogue mechanism, remarkable results have been achieved, a series of important consensus have been reached and implemented, high-level communication and practical cooperation among the three countries have been promoted," Cheng Xizhong said in a statement.

He said the forum had become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation.

He said as the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was being accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process there had been challenged, with armed conflicts and terrorist activities had become increasingly frequent.

The security and stability of Afghanistan and the region were facing new challenges, he added.

In that situation, he said, strengthening communication and cooperation among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan could promote the development of the situation in the later in meeting common interests of it and other countries in the region.

He opined that the dialogue among foreign ministers of the tree countries had sent out four important signals: "First, early ceasefire, end to violence, and effective promotion of the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan should be achieved.

"Second, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner, so as to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and prevent the return of terrorist activities.

"Third, the solution to the Afghan problem should fully embody the 'Afghan-led and Afghan-owned' principle. Afghanistan should become an independent, sovereign and neutral country, pursue a moderate Muslim policy, and live in harmony with other countries, especially neighboring countries.

"Fourth, the three sides are willing to explore effective ways of cooperation and promote the substantive extension of 'Belt and Road' cooperation towards Afghanistan, so as to better benefit the local people."�

