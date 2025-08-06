Trilingual Speech Competition Announced at Sindh University for Independence Day Celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As part of the Independence Day celebrations under the theme "Marka-e-Haq", the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a trilingual speech competition.

According to a press release issued by the Director of the Bureau of STAGS Professor Dr.

Sanober Salman Shaikh, the speech competition will be held in three languages including Sindhi, urdu and English on Monday, August 11, 2025 in the main hall of the Institute of Commerce and Management.

As per the announcement, each department is required to nominate three candidates interested in participating in the competition.