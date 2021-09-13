Tripartite cooperation conducive to sustainable development of CPEC: Badar uz Zaman

As China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the second phase, the new energy cooperation between Pakistan, ASEAN and China will still play an important role under the frame, said Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of Pakistan in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :As China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the second phase, the new energy cooperation between Pakistan, ASEAN and China will still play an important role under the frame, said Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of Pakistan in China.

"Sustainable development will be an unavoidable important agenda in the triangle cooperation," he said in an interview during the 18th China-ASEAN Expo which concluded on Monday.

At the 70th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Pakistan & Bilateral Trade and Investment Forum, a sub-activity of the Expo, representatives of Chinese energy enterprises shared their successful experience of participating in CPEC.

Ren Hongbin, Vice Minister of Commerce of China said, "China hopes that Pakistan will make good use of CAEXPO and other platforms to promote sustained growth of bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in sustainable development." After the forum, Badar told CEN, "Thanks to the effort of Pakistan and China, we have completed many projects of energy, which is the major sector of CPEC. Sustainable development is an important global issue." Pakistan is also focusing on the products and industries related to new energy including solar, hydro, and wind, he said and added, In addition to that, we are already working on some industrial products, special economic zones and other projects regarding sustainable development. Therefore, the second phase of CPEC is a new stage in which we are focusing more on the environment and socio-ecology. In order to ensure the sustainable development of CPEC and renewable energy growth under the context of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan and China have taken numerous measures to ensure the projects go ahead.

Ning Jizhe, Director of China's National Bureau of Statistics, also said during the Expo that strengthening international cooperation on environmental protection and jointly tackling climate change will be an important precondition for economic recovery and production capacity recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

Badar said, we are complying with all the requirements, all the quality, and all the quarantine and systematic requirements of CDC. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of the builders from our two countries, the bilateral trade has been increasing, renewable energy projects have been signed and operated normally, and our productive capacity has been developed to cope with the worldwide public crisis. He also agreed that the tripartite cooperation between Pakistan, China and ASEAN countries is conducive to sustainable development of CPEC, adding, China has Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with both ASEAN and Pakistan. BRI also provides favorable conditions for the three sides to reach a consensus on low-carbon transformation and renewable energy development. During the Expo, China has also shown its consistent positive attitude towards developing clean energy and realizing sustainable development.

Zhang Jianhua, Chairman of China's National Energy Administration, said, At present, China's new energy installed capacity accounts for one third of the world's total. China has built the largest power network in the world with the strongest transmission capacity, the highest operational voltage level, the most new-energy interconnection and the best safe operation record.

China has endeavored to work together with BRI countries to push forward the power sector green and low-carbon transition and realize high-quality development, strive for mutual benefit through cooperation based on trust. China will also actively contribute her wisdom and strength to the sustainable development of BRI countries society and economy.