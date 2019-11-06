UrduPoint.com
Tripartite LoS For 50MW Tricom Wind Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Tripartite Letter of Support (LoS) for 50MW wind power project namely Tricom Wind Power Limited was signed here Wednesday at the headquarters of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Tripartite Letter of Support (LoS) for 50MW wind power project namely Tricom Wind Power Limited was signed here Wednesday at the headquarters of Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB).

The letter of support was signed by AEDB CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan on behalf of Federal Government and Secretary Energy Department, Government of Sindh, Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, said a press release.

The project is scheduled to achieve Financial Close by November 18, 2019. The project namely M/s Tricom Wind will produce 166.44 GWhr energy yearly.

