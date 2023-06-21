UrduPoint.com

Triple Murder Case Of Women Solved, Accused Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Police have solved a triple murder case in which three women were shot dead at Mumtazabad market on late Tuesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Police have solved a triple murder case in which three women were shot dead at Mumtazabad market on late Tuesday night.

Taking notice of the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using the latest techniques, solved the case within 16 hours and arrested the accused Zahid Hussain.

Police sources said that the accused killed his two aunties including 55-year-old Shamshad w/o Muhammad Anwar, 50-year-old Nasreen w/o Muhammad Siddique and his cousin 25-year old Samia d/o Muhammad Anwar.

The accused had some issues with the family over debt-related issues, police sources added.

The police have also recovered a weapon from his possession used in the triple murder case while further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

