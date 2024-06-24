Triple murder over old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Old enmity claimed lives of three people in the area of Balochni police station.

Police said here on Monday that accused Rana Asif alias Atif Khan,resident of Chak No.72-RB Bahmani Wala, allegedly opened firing on his rivals to avenge an old enmity on late Sunday night.

Consequently, Rana Ghufran Ali received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot,whereas Muhammad Siddique Khan and Rana Muhammad Zubair breathed their last at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Khurarianwala.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the triple murder and directed SP Jaranwala Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest,besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprit, spokesman added.