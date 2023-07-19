Tripping cases on over 40 feeders reported: IESCO Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday said that tripping cases on over 40 feeders had been reported so far due to continuous and intermittent rains in its various operation circles.

The affected feeders included Lohi Bhair, F 7/1, Upper Topa, Gulberg 5, Service Road, Radio Park, Jand City, Fateh Jang, A Block, Dhok Hassu, Ghraib Wall, Lalazar, Morgah etc. Power supply to areas attached with the said feeders have been suspended.

He said IESCO's operation teams were making all out efforts to clear faults and restore power supply to the affected areas at earliest.

However, the operation staff was facing difficulties due to rain.