Tripping Of Electricity Feeders Affect Rainwater Drainage In Hyderabad, Latifabad

Published August 24, 2022

Tripping of electricity feeders affect rainwater drainage in Hyderabad, Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The spokesperson of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has said that due to the tripping of several feeders in Hyderabad and Latifabad, the rainwater drainage work has been affected.

According to the statement of the media cell, despite the power cut, WASA is continuing to drain rainwater through generators.

The spokesman said that as soon as the rain started, due to the tripping of electricity feeders L-8, L-4, New Airport and Poly-2 of Latifabad, the process of rainwater drainage was affected.

The power outage has hampered the drainage process in the pumping stations of the above feeders while the process of extracting water remains continued with the use of generators.

In view of the rain situation, the drainage work is subject to uninterrupted power supply and as soon as the power is restored, the process of rainwater extraction will be accelerated, he said.

