Triumph in AJK proves success of 'Agenda of Change', says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections proved the win of party's concept of New Pakistan and agenda of change.

He said that the people by casting their votes proved that they loved Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor while congratulating PM Imran Khan on the historical success in the AJK elections, said that the people of AJK had showed their trust in polices of PTI.

He said that the negative politics of thieves and looters had failed.