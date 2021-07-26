UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Triumph In AJK Proves Success Of 'Agenda Of Change', Says Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Triumph in AJK proves success of 'Agenda of Change', says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections proved the win of party's concept of New Pakistan and agenda of change.

He said that the people by casting their votes proved that they loved Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor while congratulating PM Imran Khan on the historical success in the AJK elections, said that the people of AJK had showed their trust in polices of PTI.

He said that the negative politics of thieves and looters had failed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

8 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

36 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.