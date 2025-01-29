Türkiye Ambassador, MD APP discuss news cooperation between official news agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Türkiye Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday called on Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Muhammad Asim Khichi and discussed news cooperation between the official news agencies of both the countries.

The Ambassador was keen to further enhance news exchange and cooperation between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Anadolu News Agency (AA).

Ambassador Neziroglu said that it was an era of information and both the official news agencies should cooperate in exchange of news of mutual interest and to counter negative propaganda against each other's countries.

He said communication linkages between two countries would pave way for future contacts including people to people, media, cultural, business, tourism, energy and especially in education field and other sectors for bringing the two nations more closer to each other.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye had historic ties and both the countries are two nations with one future.

The Managing Director APP assured Türkiye's Ambassador that news cooperation between the two nations' official news agencies would be further enhanced for mutual benefit of the two countries.

Later, the Managing Director APP presented souvenir to the ambassador.