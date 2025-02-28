Open Menu

Türkiye Consul General Calls On Punjab LG Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Türkiye consul general calls on Punjab LG minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye Durmus Bastug called on Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq at his office, here on Friday.

According to a press release, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present. During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed. The provincial minister mentioned the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan and said that the history of friendship between the two countries spans decades.

"Türkiye has supported Pakistan in difficult times," he remarked.

Zeeshan Rafiq told the Turkish consul general that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, completed several public welfare projects in a short period of time. "All possible facilities are being provided to Turkish investors in Punjab," he added.

The consul general thanked the provincial minister for the meeting and assured that the Turkish government would continue its cooperation with Pakistan, particularly the Punjab government.

Recent Stories

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

15 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

15 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

25 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

30 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

36 minutes ago
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

45 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

45 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

47 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

55 minutes ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan