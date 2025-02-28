Türkiye consul general calls on Punjab LG minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye Durmus Bastug called on Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq at his office, here on Friday.

According to a press release, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present. During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed. The provincial minister mentioned the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan and said that the history of friendship between the two countries spans decades.

"Türkiye has supported Pakistan in difficult times," he remarked.

Zeeshan Rafiq told the Turkish consul general that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, completed several public welfare projects in a short period of time. "All possible facilities are being provided to Turkish investors in Punjab," he added.

The consul general thanked the provincial minister for the meeting and assured that the Turkish government would continue its cooperation with Pakistan, particularly the Punjab government.