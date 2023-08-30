Trkiye embassy celebrates Turkish Victory Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish Embassy in Pakistan here on Wednesday celebrated the Turkish Victory Day. The event was attended by the political leaders, diplomats of various countries, media men and others in large numbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Turkish Embassy in Pakistan here on Wednesday celebrated the Turkish Victory Day. The event was attended by the political leaders, diplomats of various countries, media men and others in large numbers.

The Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pa�aci, on the occasion, readout the message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president in his message said, "We reach the 101st anniversary of the Great Victory, I would like to congratulate the August 30 Victory Day of our honourable nation, of the Turkish Cypriots, and of more than 7 million Turkish citizens living all across the world." The August 30 Battle of the Commander-in-Chief is one of the most critical milestones in our nation's centuries-long struggle for survival, he added.

The president said, in the words of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atat�rk, the Great Victory is "a great achievement that once again exemplified in history the enormous might and heroism of the Turkish Army, Turkish Officers and Command Staff".

The president in his message said, "With this victory, which is the "immortal monument of the Turkish Nation's idea of freedom and independence", our nation declared to the whole world that it would not let its will be subjugated and its independence and future compromised." He said, the love of freedom, which is the most distinguished characteristic of Turkey nation, still exists very strongly today.

He said, "The epic resistances, first and foremost, against the July 15 betrayal and the response of our nation to the attacks on our survival in recent years have repeatedly demonstrated how our will remains alive and strong." The same unwavering will is behind our determination to build the Century of T�rkiye, which we announced at a time when the world was shaken by deep crises.

He said, "We created the infrastructure towards this end with the initiatives we brought to life in every field in the last 21 years, and provided our country with every capacity for this great ascent." The president said, "With the elections of May 14 and May 28, which were a full celebration of democracy, we passed another critical threshold on the path towards our goal."He said, in a result of the elections, where T�rkiye once again witnessed the strong support of nation, the country expedited policy to provide more services and achievements.

"We will make T�rkiye more powerful and raise it above the level of contemporary civilizations with the new steps we will be taking in the upcoming period. We will definitely turn our vision of the Century of T�rkiye into reality. And we will achieve this as 85 million people coming together hand in hand and heart to heart "he added.