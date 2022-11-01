(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Turkish Embassy in Islamabad celebrated the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

The celebration ceremony was held in Islamabad and attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, parliamentarians, diplomats, civilians, and defense officials.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, addressing the participants, said that 99 years ago, on October 29, 1923, the Republic of Türkiye was established under the leadership of Gazi Mustafa Kemal, after a victorious war of independence.

He also read a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Republic Day, which states, "we altogether feel the pride and the enthusiasm of celebrating the 99th anniversary of the foundation of Türkiye. We pursue our uninterrupted struggle to elevate the Republic of Türkiye, which we founded by paying heavy sacrifices under very difficult conditions".

"We transformed Türkiye into a country with an exemplary democracy, an impressive economy, whose diplomacy is followed with interest, and which preserves its national unity and brotherhood in the strongest way possible, despite all attempts of sabotage.

We compete with ourselves in every field, from agriculture to tourism, transport to education and health, and we constantly raise the bar for success".

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Defense Khawaja congratulated the Ambassador and said that Pakistan and Türkiye enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust, and support.

He added that Türkiye had developed as a regional, economic, strategic, and military power. The minister also appreciated the defense engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye focused on building forces' capabilities through defense industrial collaboration and regular exchange of training, delegations, courses, and joint exercises.