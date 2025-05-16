Türkiye- Pakistan Are Iron Clad Brothers : Cemal Sangu
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Consul General of Republic of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu on Friday said Turkiye- Pakistan are iron clad brothers and both countries share thousand years cultural and religious bonds that led these relations to string diplomatic relations between the two countries since last 78 years.
In his presentation on the topic of "Türkiye- Pakistan Relations in the Historical perspective" organized here by library ad Literary subcommittee of the Karachi Gymkhana, Turkish Consul General congratulated Pakistani nation and the Armed Forces for their courage in security of the country.
Sangu said today Pakistan is celebrating glorious victory and the people of Turkiye are with their brethren. The relations of both the countries are not seasonal but time tested which could not be affected in every challenge.
He expressed deepest respect to Pakistan's Armed Forces for their sacrifices for protecting the people of Pakistan.
Cemal Sangu further said that the people of this region helped Turkiye in difficult situations, among them is Hasan Ali Effendi, whom Turkey honored with civil honors and gave the title of Effendi, and in 1889, Hasan Ali Effendi was also appointed as the Consul General.
He added that people of Turkish descent live from Eastern Europe to Central Asia and to China, where the Turkish language is also spoken. He said that arrangements will be made to teach Turkish in educational institutions of Pakistan, urdu is also taught in Turkey.
