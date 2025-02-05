Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Turkiye's Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday expressed his country's unwavering support to the resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support to resolution of Kashmir issue on the basis of justice," he said in his message on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

He called for resolution of the Kashmir issue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and in line with the aspiration of Kashmiri people.

The Turkish ambassador stressed that resolution of Kashmir issue was key to stability and peace of the region.