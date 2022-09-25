ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The latest "Kindness Train" carrying humanitarian aid to disaster-hit Pakistan departed from Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province, local media reported on Sunday.

The 12th train is loaded with humanitarian aid materials prepared with the support of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to a statement by the local governor's office, over 768 tons of humanitarian aid material was packed onto the "Kindness Train" consisting of 28 wagons at the Köseköy Logistics Directorate.

Deputy Governor Abdul Rauf Ulusoy, said that trains responding to the flood disaster continue to depart from Kocaeli to Pakistan, a friendly and brotherly country, Daily Sabah reported .

The official noted that while the initial target was to deliver 55,000 parcels, as of today, 62,000 have been sent to Pakistan, adding: "Hopefully, with the program prepared for the next week, this target will be revised to 72,000.""In other words, we, as a region, have exceeded the number of parcels given to us in the Marmara region. We would like to express our gratitude to our neighboring provinces, industrialists in our province, AFAD employees, TCDD, and everyone who contributed to the delivery of these parcels to our province."