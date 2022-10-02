UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's 13th 'Kindness Train' Sets Off For Flood-hit Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Türkiye's 13th "Kindness Train" has set off for Pakistan with aid for the victims of catastrophic floods that have submerged one-third of the South Asian country.

The train, which left the capital Ankara , is carrying 554 tons of disaster relief supplies, said a statement by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), Turkish channel TRT world reported on Sunday.

Expected to reach Pakistan's capital Islamabad in about two weeks, the train's cargo will raise the total aid carried to the disaster-hit country this month by rail alone to roughly 7,290 tons.

The shipment was ordered by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and under AFAD's coordination.

More Stories From Pakistan

