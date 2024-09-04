Open Menu

Türkiye’s Contracting Sector Realizes International Projects Totaling $11.2B In Jan-Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Türkiye’s contracting sector realizes international projects totaling $11.2B in Jan-Aug

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Turkish contracting sector undertook projects abroad amounting to $11.2 billion in the first eight months of the year, according to recent data from the Ministry of Trade.

Türkiye’s contracting business displayed a significant performance around the world despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war in recent years.

While the number of international projects realized fell significantly due to the pandemic in late 2019 and 2020, the sector showed signs of a recovery in the following year.

Last year, the Turkish contracting sector realized 433 international projects worth $28.1 billion, despite global economic problems and the war in Ukraine.

In the eight months of this year, Türkiye’s contracting business undertook 148 projects abroad.

The average project value rose from $64.

9 million last year to $75.7 million in 2024.

Since 1972, the Turkish contracting sector has carried out 12,277 projects with 137 countries until August this year, while the most projects were carried out in Russia.

Contracting projects conducted in Russia reached $102.3 billion since 1972 to August 2024, while Turkmenistan, the second most worked-in country, saw projects amounting to $53.3 billion in the same period.

The Turkish contracting business carried out projects worth $34.9 billion in Iraq, $31 billion in Libya, and $29.5 billion in Kazakhstan since 1972.

Of all the projects carried out by Türkiye’s contracting sector abroad, 13.9% made up highways, tunnels and bridges and 13.8% consisted of housing, while power plants amounted to 8.6% of all projects, trade centers 7.1%, and airport investments took up 6.6%.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Russia Iraq Same Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Libya August 2019 2020 All From Billion Million Airport Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

18 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

59 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan