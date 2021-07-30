UrduPoint.com
Troika Plus Important Forum To Facilitate Afghan Peace Process: FO Spox

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson on Friday said Pakistan was looking forward to the Troika Plus meeting in Doha to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan considers Troika Plus an important forum to facilitate the Afghan peace process," Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries.

Spokesperson said the meeting would review the current situation in Afghanistan, adding that the country had been participating in the format regularly.

"Pakistan will continue to support efforts to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan," he said.

