Troller driver killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Troller driver was killed in a road mishap as a speeding dumper collided with mini troller at Laytah chowk azam road near Hussain chowk in city police limits on Friday noon.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad shezad r/o chawk azam (30)years was heading to layyah from Muzaffargarh when he reached near Hussain chowk his mini troller hit with a speeding dumper of opposite sider.

Resultantly, Muhammad Shehzad died on the spot , while dumper driver sustained injuries.Rescuers, Rushed the spot , shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital hospital for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigation into the incident after saying this ,that ratio of accidents have increased now a days due to carelessness of the drivers.