Trolls React To Jemima's Tweet About Mufti Kefayatullah

Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayatullah

Jemima said she was waiting for discovery of her other cousins like Panama leaks and vicky pedia.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) Over a tweets about JUI-F's leader Mufti Kefayatullah, Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, faced huge backlash by the trolls on social media.
In a tweet, Jemima Goldsmith while quoting JUI-F leader Mufti Kefayatullah said that "Vicky Leaks is a jew and jewish agent and is cousin of Jemima Khan and Imran Khan.

In another tweet, she said: "Wait till he finds out about my other cousins Panama leaks and vicky pedia,".

She made this statement while targetting Mufi Kefayatullah regarding his statement that "Vicky" in "Vicky leaks" is the cousin of Jemima Khan and Imran Khan.

The trolls took her tweets very serious and gave prompt response to Jemima Goldsmith by giving different statements. A user while addressing Jemima said: "Why do you defend Prime Minister Imran Khan despite that you are no more part of his life?,"

Another used said: " just watch a video about a person who is Oxford qualified and you will be worried by knowing it,".

More Stories From Pakistan

