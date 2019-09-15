Troops martyr three in Jammu region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred three youth in Jammu region, as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day on Sunday.

The troops killed two youth in a fake encounter in Kathua district on Thursday, while another youth identified as Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, was picked up by police from a market and was killed a few hours later at Janipur police station in Jammu city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian authorities had not made the Thursday's killings public as yet.

The family members of the third victim, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, were called by the police over phone and were asked to collect his dead body from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

They protested against the custodial death of Akhlaq Ahmad Khan and demanded a strong action against the policemen involved in the gruesome murder.