Troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to five

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth raising the toll to five during the past 24 hours in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), three youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the Peth Seer area of Sopore town. Two other youth were martyred by the troops in Srinagar, last night.

It is worth mentioning here that the fascist Modi regime has stepped up its state terrorism to eliminate the Kashmiri youth during fake encounters particularly after New Delhi illegally revoked Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

A senior Indian police officer in IIOJK, Vijay Kumar, has admitted that more than 100 Kashmiri youth have been killed, this year alone.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the fresh spree of brutalities unleashed by India has brazenly exposed its claim that the situation is normal in the territory.

He made it clear that the people of Kashmir were rendering innumerable sacrifices for complete freedom from Indian bondage.

APHC leader Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui said the way India is maligning pro-freedom leadership shows that it is not willing to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at a meeting in Srinagar, today, passed a resolution, reiterating the demand for restoration of Articles 370, 35A and the full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting PAGD spokesman Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said the group deplored that the Kashmiris were being humiliated and warned India that this may have dangerous consequences for New Delhi.

The BJP burnt an effigy of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a protest in Jammu. The protesters demanded a case be registered against her for warning the Modi regime over its actions in IIOJK by referring to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Najmuddin Khan, renowned freedom activist and nephew of martyred Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, passed away after a brief illness in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

APHC-AJK at a meeting and Hurriyat-AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad paid rich tributes to liberation leaders Advocate Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Dr. Abdul Aala on their death anniversaries.

In India, a 32-year-old woman was gang-raped by 14 people in Bihar's Gaya district. In another incident, seven members of two Dalit families including two women were assaulted by a gang of Hindus in Maharashtra, tied to wooden poles, and were subjected to inhuman torture.