Trophy Hunting: GB govt distributes revenue cheques to local communities

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Wildlife Department Government of Gilgit-Baltistan organized the 2024-25 Trophy Hunting Revenue Distribution Ceremony, where cheques were handed over to various communities.

The event was graced by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza as the chief guest, with Secretary of Forests, Wildlife & Parks Abdul Waheed Shah, Chief Conservator Dr. Zakir Hussain, and other notable figures including Mehmood Ghaznavi in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza congratulated the community representatives and stressed that in societies where awareness prevails, success is inevitable. He emphasized the need to instill a sense of responsibility among children and adopt conservation as an economic model.

He added that the success of conservation depends on public trust and participation, urging everyone to play their role in safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

Secretary of Forests GB Abdul Waheed Shah reaffirmed his department’s commitment to its mission, noting that trophy hunting has become a dignified source of livelihood for locals.

He said the Markhor has become a symbol of Pakistan’s peaceful image worldwide, with the price of a single Markhor trophy reaching up to USD 200,000, reflecting the region’s ecological value and global interest.

During the event Chief Conservator Dr. Zakir Hussain gave a comprehensive presentation on the background, development and financial details of trophy hunting for the fiscal year 2024-25. He revealed that trophy hunting generated Rs 310 million this year with an estimated Rs 450 million expected next season. To date, over Rs 4 billion has been transferred to local communities through this program. Under the model, 80% of trophy hunting revenue goes to local communities and 20% to the government. Similarly, in national parks, 75% of park entry fees are given to communities and 25% to the government.

Officials also noted that there are currently seven national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, three of which are still under development. The role of local communities in conservation and their cooperation in combating illegal hunting was highly appreciated.