Tropical Cyclone 1999, put adverse human, physical impacts

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Cyclones mostly hit the Sindh coast than the Balochistan coast in Pakistan. During the last 125 years a number of cyclonic storms have struck Pakistan's coastal areas. The years involved were 1895, 1902, 1907, 1944, 1948, 1964, 1985, 1999, 2007 and 2010 According to a report, on the evening of 20 May 1999, the coastal areas of Sindh province were hit by the Tropical Cyclone "2A" devastating several towns and fishermen communities in Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts.

The cyclone killed at least 400 people, and more than 60,000 people were said to had disappeared at one time.

The infrastructure for water and power supply was destroyed. Also the road and electric communication were cut. According to an eyewitness working in cane crushing factory near Sujawa, popular for its humanitarian work, said that , when it was raining, most employees were confined to remain at their homes while essential staff used to attend office in the worst condition for at least 3 days.

Depriving of food, milk, medicines and other basic amenities.

He told that a huge quantity of cooked food was delivered on a daily basis to Cyclone hit coastal areas to cater destitute people.

.At least 50,000 people were displaced to such areas as southern Sindh province. At one time, 13,000 people were living in the camp set up by the army.

About 168 people lost their lives while 5243 villages were affected and 44149 houses were destroyed and 63008 houses were damaged in the tropical Cyclone.