Tropical Cyclone (BIPARJOY) formed over Southeast Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Tuesday evening that Tropical Cyclone "BIPARJOY" has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea.

The Depression (strong LPA) over the southeast Arabian Sea has intensified further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) "BIPARJOY" and now lies near Latitude 12.3�N and Longitude 66.0�E about 1420km south of Karachi.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 60-70 Km/hour and gust 80 Km/hour around the system centre.

Due to favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32�C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during the next 24/36 hours and continue to move in the north/northwest direction.

Currently, none of Pakistan's coastal areas is under any threat.

PMD's cyclone warning centre, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly.