Tropical Cyclone "BIPARJOY" Intensifies Into "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" Of Category-3

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tropical Cyclone "BIPARJOY" has intensified into an "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" (ESCS) - Category 3, with sustained windspeeds of approximately 160-180 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts up to 200 km/h.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) situation report, the cyclone's current location is near Latitude 19.5� N and�Longitude 67.7� E�, roughly 600 km south of Karachi and 580 km south of Thatta.

According to the latest forecast, the tropical cyclone Biparjoy is expected to maintain a Northward trajectory until the morning of June 14, 2023 and then it is likely to recurve Eastward and will make a landfall between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of June 15, 2023, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The areas likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar Khan and Tando Mohammad Khan.

These findings have been developed by NEOC Technical team using international and national models (PMD, NASA, PDC & UKM, IMD, BOM-A, and ECMWF).

