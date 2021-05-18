Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" Laying Over Rajasthan, India: Met Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India.

The PMD in its final Cyclone Alert predicted that a few dust or thunderstorm-rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Kmph may occur in Tharparker and Umerkot districts during next 12 hours. Hot & dry weather will continue today in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaeed- Benazirabad, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts.

Sea Conditions will remain rough till today evening and fishermen of Sindh are advised to avoid going into deep sea. They can resume their activities from Wednesday.