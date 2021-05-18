UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" Laying Over Rajasthan, India: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

Tropical cyclone

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" after intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm crossed Indian Gujarat last night, weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm laying over Rajasthan, India.

The PMD in its final Cyclone Alert predicted that a few dust or thunderstorm-rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Kmph may occur in Tharparker and Umerkot districts during next 12 hours. Hot & dry weather will continue today in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaeed- Benazirabad, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts.

Sea Conditions will remain rough till today evening and fishermen of Sindh are advised to avoid going into deep sea. They can resume their activities from Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Weather Storm Alert Hyderabad Badin May From

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

31 minutes ago

13 shops sealed over SOPs violation

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court overrules objection on Shehbaz S ..

1 minute ago

DPO Nowshera praises Rescue 1122 for serving peopl ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka's China-backed tax haven clears final hu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.