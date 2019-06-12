Tropical Cyclone Vayu' to intensify further

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tropical Cyclone Vayu' formed in the Arabian Sea has been changed into category one after intensifying further due to which heavy rain and storm is expected in Badin, Thatta, and Tharparkar

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Tropical Cyclone Vayu' formed in the Arabian Sea has been changed into category one after intensifying further due to which heavy rain and storm is expected in Badin, Thatta, and Tharparkar.On the other hand, heat wave like condition will persist in Karachi during the upcoming three days.According to chief meteorologist Sindh Abdul Rashid tropical cyclone �Vayu' is present in Arabian Sea 800 kilometer far from south of Karachi and moving rapidly towards South that might be hit with Indian coast Gujrat.The intensity of tropical cyclone is expected to persist within the next 48 hours.Sea winds will remain suspend or too low than routine during day timings in Karachi while due to increase in the intensity of humidity in the air, temperature will be felt great.On the other hand, high alert has been issued in Badin pertaining to tropical cyclone.

Deputy Commissioner Hafeez Sayal said that holidays of officers of government departments have been suspended and directions have also been issued for emergency cleanliness of flooding watercourses.ENDS/ONBLINE/TR/SM=================2 Levies personnel gunned down by unknown personsQuetta, June 12, (Online): Two security guards have been shot dead while one has been injured in Quetta in firing by some unknown armed persons.

.According to reports two levies personnel have been gunned down by unknown persons while one man has been injured in Shahbaz Town. Security forces and rescue teams reached the spot on information.Dead bodies along injured were shifted to hospital.According to Edhi victims have been identified as Muhammad Sadam and MuhammadZai belonging to Qila Abdullah (Balochistan).

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started investigation